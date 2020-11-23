recruit.er - job app

Hi guys,

Special thanks to @Juetofu for invitation!!!

Just finish my November project called recruit.er

recruit.er is platform for tons of job vacancy. It helps you to have your dream job.

The coolest feature is swipe your job to the right if you love it and swipe left if you don't (just like dating app nowadays)

Hope you like and stay safe guys

I'm available for work now!

Just DM me or send email to rezamrdesign@gmail.com