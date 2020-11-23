The Questions App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! We are here with a new shot! Check out how we designed The Questions app — an app where you can find answers to questions on an interesting topic, and answer the questions yourself in the area that you investigate.

📎 On the left part of the screen you can find the menu with sections: tape, topics, questions, requests and favourites.

❔ The main part of the shot contains the topic that you select to see the answers to it.You can see the numbers of questions, answers and views.

👩🏻‍🔬 Below there are clickable buttons. ‘Ask a question’ for asking a question about the selected topic, ‘Subscribe’ to subscribe and view the theme subscribers, and ‘Expert’ for sending a request to become an expert and see the expert on this theme.

💡 Under the part with the topic there is an answers and questions area. You can see the question and answer for it, you can rate answers by rating or alphabet. Also you can see the section only with questions and the section of the experts on this topic.

🐳 The choice of color palette was simple: light unobtrusive blue and light blue shades, to avoid distracting the user from the content. You can view answers only on the topic you are interested in, and also answer yourself.

