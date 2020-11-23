Basov Design

Design for Digitalax Auctions / Blockchain Platform / NFT Market

Design for Digitalax Auctions / Blockchain Platform / NFT Market
First Stable Luxury Digital Fashion NFT Auctions. Blockchain Platform.
NFT Marketplace
https://digitalax.xyz/

We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

