Lila Tretout

LAVE O SABUGALHO - Typography

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout
  • Save
LAVE O SABUGALHO - Typography font design handmadetype handmade stars awareness campaing typogaphy illustrator photoshop brushes texture
Download color palette

Typography created for the penis cancer awareness campaign in Brazil by Lave o Dito-Cujo 🍆🍆

This is a calendar on Instagram that deals, in an amusing way, with the importance of penis washing! 🛁

✨ FOLLOW ME ✨

InstagramBehance

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout

More by Lila Tretout

View profile
    • Like