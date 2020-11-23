Good for Sale
mr.alidoost
Piqo

Daility 2 white theme [ UI Kit ]

mr.alidoost
Piqo
mr.alidoost for Piqo
Hire Us
  • Save
Daility 2 white theme [ UI Kit ] sketch xd figma running map workout social concept illustration color gradient iphonex app ios ux ui minimal white mobile
Daility 2 white theme [ UI Kit ] sketch xd figma running map workout social concept illustration color gradient iphonex app ios ux ui minimal white mobile
Daility 2 white theme [ UI Kit ] sketch xd figma running map workout social concept illustration color gradient iphonex app ios ux ui minimal white mobile
Download color palette
  1. Frame 32997.png
  2. Frame 32998.png
  3. Frame 32999.png

Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Price
$68
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Daility 2 | 280+ artboards

Daility 2 coming soon.🔥😃
Now white theme of Daility 2.
100+ screens & 140+ widgets also with 40+ graphs and charts. in 2 themes dark and light.

Download my latest UI Kit:
" https://ui8.net/piqodesign/products/zone-uikit "

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow us to not miss upcoming work.

Download my latest kit:
" http://piqo.design/ui8

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE | UP | TW

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
Hire Us

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like