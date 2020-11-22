Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lila Tretout

LAVE O SABUGALHO - Illustration

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout
LAVE O SABUGALHO - Illustration patterns awareness campaign smiley face hand colorful illustrator brushes photoshop texture illustration
Funny illustration for the penis cancer awareness campaign in Brazil by Lave o Dito-Cujo 🍆🍆

This is a calendar on Instagram that deals, in an amusing way, with the importance of penis washing! 🛁

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout

