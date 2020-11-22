🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Pacyapp Music App Logo
-
Pacyapp is one of the world’s most recognizable music streaming app in Singapore. It features a rock-solid experience complete with 5 million songs, playlists, podcasts, curated radio stations, and even some video content. And Pacyapp is a good option for audiophiles as well.
-
Let's work together!
Email: firojbrand@gmail.com
Chat on Skype or What'sApp
Follow Me:
Website • Instagram • Behance • Uplabs