Pacyapp Music App Logo

-

Pacyapp is one of the world’s most recognizable music streaming app in Singapore. It features a rock-solid experience complete with 5 million songs, playlists, podcasts, curated radio stations, and even some video content. And Pacyapp is a good option for audiophiles as well.

-

Let's work together!

Email: firojbrand@gmail.com

Chat on Skype or What'sApp

Follow Me:

Website • Instagram • Behance • Uplabs