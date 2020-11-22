Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Meghdeep Sarkar

ARTIST

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar
ARTIST color adobe oil paint water vector light white yellow red watercolor brushes illustration illustrator artist art painting acrylic paint
This illustration is the last in my Creator series, it focuses on the traditional form of creating artworks using different forms of paints and mediums.

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

Meghdeep Sarkar
Meghdeep Sarkar

