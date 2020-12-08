A brand‘s visual identity evolves over time, and it‘s almost impossible to nail it down the first time.

With Tribevibe, the visual language evolved to speak casual, childish, spontaneous, with a dash of kitsch. We use organic forms, as if drawn from a child‘s untrained hand. We use colour freely, though the green tones are prevalent. We want to instil a sense of creativity, spontaneity, and open-heartedness while using our app.

When it comes to typography, it was so hard to find a typeface that contains the same character, as well as supports the Cyrillic script. But after days and night searching for the one, we settled down on Aesthet Nova crafted by The Northern Block.

What is Tribevibe?

Tribevibe is a global community of travellers, wanderers, and curious people that thrive under the premise that the world is inherently good. It provides a platform for meaningful connections and experiences. Simply put, it's a community for untourists—for those that travelling is a way of life and a path to self-discovery.

