Freebies Brand Manual (Figma File)

Share with everyone my latest Brand Manual. With this template you just need to edit the company information, logo color... The design will automatically be applied to all. It only takes about 1 minute and you can complete a simple Brand Manual. Don't be afraid to love me and comment on this product. Thank you!
Share all figma template: https://ui4free.com/
Download link: https://ui4free.com/print-templates/free-brand-manual-figma-file.htm