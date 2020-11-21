Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Freebies Brand Manual (Figma File)

component auto layout figmateam.com figma template brand manual
Share with everyone my latest Brand Manual. With this template you just need to edit the company information, logo color... The design will automatically be applied to all. It only takes about 1 minute and you can complete a simple Brand Manual. Don't be afraid to love me and comment on this product. Thank you!
Share all figma template: https://ui4free.com/
Download link: https://ui4free.com/print-templates/free-brand-manual-figma-file.htm

Posted on Nov 21, 2020
