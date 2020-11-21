Mr.Dat

Freebie Simple Resume - figmateam.com

freebie figma resume template resume design resume cv resume
Download Link: https://ui4free.com/print-templates/free-simple-resume-figma-file.htm
Simple resume and cover letter. Free download and sharing. Take love for me!
Tired of boring resume designs and want to speed up the job hunting process? Introducing the modern Figma resume template and cover letter template with a creative, minimalist, yet professional design.

Posted on Nov 21, 2020
