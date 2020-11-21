Freebie Simple Resume - figmateam.com

Trending designs to inspire you
Download Link: https://ui4free.com/print-templates/free-simple-resume-figma-file.htm
Simple resume and cover letter. Free download and sharing. Take love for me!
Tired of boring resume designs and want to speed up the job hunting process? Introducing the modern Figma resume template and cover letter template with a creative, minimalist, yet professional design.