Charity project - Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everybody 👋
that's a part of my bachelor's thesis. Hope you like it. 🙂
It's about a charity project for children in the war zone.
You can find more about the project here
//
I am available for your projects:
✉️ mail@juliagerman.de