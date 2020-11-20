Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative

St. Lorenz 175th Anniversary

Matt Higgins
Doxology Creative
Matt Higgins for Doxology Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
St. Lorenz 175th Anniversary vector branding logo badge design church illustration typography type graphic design
St. Lorenz 175th Anniversary vector branding logo badge design church illustration typography type graphic design
St. Lorenz 175th Anniversary vector branding logo badge design church illustration typography type graphic design
Download color palette
  1. LG.jpg
  2. MD.jpg
  3. SM.jpg

We partnered with St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan to celebrate and promote their 175th Anniversary. For the anniversary, we illustrated a responsive badge system based on their iconic cathedral steeple and stained glass windows.

Follow on Instagram: HTTP://www.instagram.com/doxologycreative

Doxology Creative
Doxology Creative
Building brands that drive culture & empower their community
Hire Us

More by Doxology Creative

View profile
    • Like