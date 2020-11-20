St. Lorenz 175th Anniversary

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We partnered with St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan to celebrate and promote their 175th Anniversary. For the anniversary, we illustrated a responsive badge system based on their iconic cathedral steeple and stained glass windows.
—
Follow on Instagram: HTTP://www.instagram.com/doxologycreative