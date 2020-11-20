Roy Quilor

Day 8 of #30daysofwebdesign

Roy Quilor
Roy Quilor
Hire Me
  • Save
Day 8 of #30daysofwebdesign dailyui web landing page ux simple concept webdesign website design figma web design website clean minimal ui typography design
Download color palette

Hi, fellow designers

Day 8 - daily design for 1hr
A company that makes it easier for businesses to adopt and use technology. They’re currently working with 10 customers, including two large enterprise customers, and offer solutions in computer vision, speech recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning.

Hit the 'L' if you like it.

My process:
https://youtu.be/OXC8Yo0lKaI

Save it and have a go.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

My thought process:

1. Image
Happy staff saying what tech they are using

2. Colour
Clean white, vibrant colours for new tech and dark gray for cta

3. Headline
Just saying what the business does. Could support this with two enterprise logos. Used a monospace font for the tech style.

30 day challenge to design the hero section in 1 hour. Idea generated by https://ideasai.net/

Challenge set by @ransegall on instagram

Images from unsplash.com

All challenges screenrecorded with tips:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93iZT5UPA5g&list=PLXwCX7DBN7z3JvdxWmGy9YyMus8_XnzQT

Have an awesome day

Roy Quilor
Roy Quilor
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Roy Quilor

View profile
    • Like