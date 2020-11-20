Day 8 of #30daysofwebdesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Day 8 - daily design for 1hr
A company that makes it easier for businesses to adopt and use technology. They’re currently working with 10 customers, including two large enterprise customers, and offer solutions in computer vision, speech recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning.
My process:
https://youtu.be/OXC8Yo0lKaI
My thought process:
1. Image
Happy staff saying what tech they are using
2. Colour
Clean white, vibrant colours for new tech and dark gray for cta
3. Headline
Just saying what the business does. Could support this with two enterprise logos. Used a monospace font for the tech style.
30 day challenge to design the hero section in 1 hour. Idea generated by https://ideasai.net/
Challenge set by @ransegall on instagram
Images from unsplash.com
All challenges screenrecorded with tips:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93iZT5UPA5g&list=PLXwCX7DBN7z3JvdxWmGy9YyMus8_XnzQT
