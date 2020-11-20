Day 8 of #30daysofwebdesign

Hi, fellow designers

A company that makes it easier for businesses to adopt and use technology. They’re currently working with 10 customers, including two large enterprise customers, and offer solutions in computer vision, speech recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning.

My process:

My thought process:

1. Image

Happy staff saying what tech they are using

2. Colour

Clean white, vibrant colours for new tech and dark gray for cta

3. Headline

Just saying what the business does. Could support this with two enterprise logos. Used a monospace font for the tech style.

30 day challenge to design the hero section in 1 hour. Idea generated by https://ideasai.net/

Challenge set by @ransegall on instagram

