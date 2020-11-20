Papa vege - veggie logo for restaurant

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently We had the pleasure of preparing branding for the new restaurant. The design of logo is dedicated to people who looking for vegan cousins and healthy food. How do you like it?
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌
Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?
Write at mpelinski@peltone.art
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀
www.peltone.art