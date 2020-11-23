Website of Naval Group - Parallax gallery block

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Everyone 👋
Here is a new shot that shows you a bit of the art direction chosen for the Naval Group website ✨
As you can see, it's a CTA block witch includes an image gallery with a parallax effect.
Hope you guys like it!
Let me know what you think 🙃
_______________________________________
Done with 💙 at ©Seenk Agency