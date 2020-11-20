Mario Dsgn

Shadowsky Handwritten Typeface

Shadowsky is a modern and sharp handwritten font. This font reads as strong, confident, and dynamic and can add tons of nostalgic character to your designs.
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/shadowsky/ref/542206/

