[Mobile App] UI/UX Design for Performance Management tool

The iOS Mobile App is a goal setting and tracking tool for managing individual, department, and organization-wide goals for businesses of all types and sizes. Businesses can utilize the App to define custom metrics across the entire company in order to track goals and results.
So, to deliver high-class design, the following principles and methods were adhered:
- keep it simple,
- use common elements (based on created UI kit),
- impose carefully thought-out page layout,
- highlight important elements with the relevant colors and style.