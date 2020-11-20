[FinTech-SaaS] Data driven pricing application

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Design for a complex B2B SaaS application for the healthcare industry aimed at smarter innovative pricing approach.
The platform connectss pharma and medical device companies with healthcare payers.
Design deliverables included lo-fi and hi-fi interactive prototypes.
The challenges were mainly creating a design for data-rich components while aiming to keep UX and user-story as smooth and simple as possible