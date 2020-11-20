Codebridge Technology, Inc.

[FinTech-SaaS] Data driven pricing application

Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Hire Me
  • Save
[FinTech-SaaS] Data driven pricing application web app website data driven pricing application minimal ux ui interactive prototype app design
[FinTech-SaaS] Data driven pricing application web app website data driven pricing application minimal ux ui interactive prototype app design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 2.jpg
  2. datapricing.jpg

Design for a complex B2B SaaS application for the healthcare industry aimed at smarter innovative pricing approach.

The platform connectss pharma and medical device companies with healthcare payers.

Design deliverables included lo-fi and hi-fi interactive prototypes.

The challenges were mainly creating a design for data-rich components while aiming to keep UX and user-story as smooth and simple as possible

Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Codebridge Technology, Inc.
Crafting your success
Hire Me

More by Codebridge Technology, Inc.

View profile
    • Like