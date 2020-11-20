Project Management Tool

Customer wanted users to easily assign and prioritize tasks, and see who is doing what anywhere, anytime. Users should stay on top of things and be working towards the same goal.

One of the key tasks was to visualize employee's work to gain visibility into the progress of all the relevant engagements. Instantly access related files and receive updates about the status of the work in real-time.

The design approach was based on the following principles:

- familiarity: the electronic engagement structure replicated the real engagement documents,

- user-centric: the employee's dashboard comprised of all the relevant information for their performance: engagement details, status overview, actions log, tasks, etc.

- innovate: the process for creating new engagements was reinvented, as well as specification, validation, and approval