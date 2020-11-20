Online Movie Streaming Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, everyone! Check out how we designed an online streaming app — an app for watching movies and TV shows!

🎬 What's on the shot? There is a list of popular films for the last time, filtering by genres on the main page.

📺 On the next screen there is a page of the movie you selected. You can see the full movie here, detailed description, cast and reviews.

🌚 The dark background is perfect for presenting graphic content, in this case movie posters. It also has a superior contrast between the text and the background, which increases visibility.

The ‘thing’ of the app — simple way for watching movies and TV shows.

Created by Alena Kovaleva

