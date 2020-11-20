Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Purrweb UI

Online Movie Streaming Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Online Movie Streaming Platform
Hi, everyone! Check out how we designed an online streaming app — an app for watching movies and TV shows!

🎬 What's on the shot? There is a list of popular films for the last time, filtering by genres on the main page.

📺 On the next screen there is a page of the movie you selected. You can see the full movie here, detailed description, cast and reviews.

🌚 The dark background is perfect for presenting graphic content, in this case movie posters. It also has a superior contrast between the text and the background, which increases visibility.

The ‘thing’ of the app — simple way for watching movies and TV shows.

Created by Alena Kovaleva

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

