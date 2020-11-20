Mental Health Mobile App UI

WeCare

Mental Health App Mobile UI

Case Study:

I made this Mental Health App design to be submitted on my local campus UI design contest. The contest theme is the health-related app, so I think that mental health services also need an app that includes all the features of mental illness prevention or mental healing tips.

I use a fun and charming color palette and icon, so hopefully that will be boosting the app user's mood.

Feature:

Mood tracker, online consultation (by chat or by video call), book an appointment with psychiatry, and mental health tips.

Illustration by Undraw. co

Icon by Iconify on Figma

Heart vector by Freepik