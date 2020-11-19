Good for Sale
Syeda Junia

3D Closet

Syeda Junia
Syeda Junia
Hire Me
  • Save
3D Closet rack storage clothing clothes 3d modeling 3d closet closet 3d model 3d

02_Closet

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on 3docean.net
Good for sale
02_Closet
Download color palette

02_Closet

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on 3docean.net
Good for sale
02_Closet

Features:

1) High-quality polygonal model.
2) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).
3) materials are included
4) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.
5)No cleaning up necessary just drop your models into the scene and start rendering.
6) The model does not include any background or scenes used in preview images.
7) No extra plugins are needed for this model

File Formats:
1) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray
2) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)

Note: Lights, cameras & Preview Texture are not included.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 19, 2020
Syeda Junia
Syeda Junia
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Syeda Junia

View profile
    • Like