Travel app widgets concept

Hi, Dribbblers!
The idea behind this design is, display how you can create or think in a new way to improve your travel app experience.
Hope you like it ❤️
“If you think good design is expensive, you should look at the cost of bad design.” — Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover
And remember "L" means "love"! 💛
I'm available for new projects.
✉ Email: sulakshanapath@gmail.com
Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Linkedin
Thank you!