Admissions Geek Logo (Redesign)

The Admissions Geek team had one goal for their logo and that was to stand out. After conducting research on their competitors, I noticed a common theme: owls, graduations hats, and/or a focus on the font with a simple graphic element. I took out my sketchbook and pinned away on Pinterest. I experimented with the owl and glasses that were in the original design but felt that it was too close to what already existed. Instead, I made the font bolder, added a small graphic element that can be altered, and combined everything into one graphic element.
More on this client at www.bsteinerdesign.com/admissions-geek
