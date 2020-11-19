Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brittany Steiner

Admissions Geek Logo (Redesign)

Brittany Steiner
Brittany Steiner
  • Save
Admissions Geek Logo (Redesign) vector logos startup branding startup logo education logo logodesigns logodesigner branding graphic design illustration logodesign logo
Download color palette

The Admissions Geek team had one goal for their logo and that was to stand out. After conducting research on their competitors, I noticed a common theme: owls, graduations hats, and/or a focus on the font with a simple graphic element. I took out my sketchbook and pinned away on Pinterest. I experimented with the owl and glasses that were in the original design but felt that it was too close to what already existed. Instead, I made the font bolder, added a small graphic element that can be altered, and combined everything into one graphic element.

More on this client at www.bsteinerdesign.com/admissions-geek

Let's Connect!
Instagram @bsteinerdesign
Twitter @bsteinerdesign
Medium @bsteiner.design

Brittany Steiner
Brittany Steiner

More by Brittany Steiner

View profile
    • Like