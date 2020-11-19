Admissions Geek Logo (Redesign)

The Admissions Geek team had one goal for their logo and that was to stand out. After conducting research on their competitors, I noticed a common theme: owls, graduations hats, and/or a focus on the font with a simple graphic element. I took out my sketchbook and pinned away on Pinterest. I experimented with the owl and glasses that were in the original design but felt that it was too close to what already existed. Instead, I made the font bolder, added a small graphic element that can be altered, and combined everything into one graphic element.

