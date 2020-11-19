Growcase Big Book of Inspiration - Vol. 2

AVAILABLE ON: GARMCOMPANY.COM

Or get The Bundle (Vol.1 & Vol.2) and save $14.

Another massive collection containing MORE THAN YET ANOTHER 1,500 FILES of inspirational material harvested over the past decade. All organised into folders and sorted by categories.

For volume 2, we have focused more on being selective of higher resolution for the images.

Categories for volume 2 include:

• Pennants

• Illustrated Books & Covers

• Vintage Ads

• Racing Decals

• Cigar Box Labels

• Lottery Tickets

• Candy Wrappers

• Matchbooks

...and much more (Totalling 8 Categories and 20 Sub-Categories)

We wanted to share something that's usually held close to the chest; the personal collections of inspirational material used by graphic designers for their projects.

We have spent countless of hours over the years, collecting material for moodboards, references and inspiration for all of our work. Now we've organised and packaged up some of our favorite material in this bundle.

All of these inspirational files and ephemera, are from the past century.

Download File type & size:

ZIP (Containing JPEGs)

2,24 GB

(Size & resolution quality for the images vary)