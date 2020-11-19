Tessellate.I

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After quite a long hiatus, here’s an addition to my series exploring foils and textures.
This is probably going to spin off into a little sub-series all to itself so stay tuned for more 👀
Instagram | Behance | Website