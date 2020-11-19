3D TV Stand

Trending designs to inspire you
Features:
1) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).
2) materials are included
3) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.
4) No cleaning up necessary just drop your models into the scene and start rendering.
5) The model does not include any background or scenes used in preview images.
6 ) No extra plugins are needed for this model
File Formats:
1) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray
2) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)
Note: Lights, cameras & Preview Texture are not included.