3D TV Stand

3D TV Stand 3d model 3dsmax photoshop branding design 3d product design 3ds max dribbble creative latest

Price
$15
Available on 3docean.net
Price
$15
Available on 3docean.net
Features:

1) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).
2) materials are included
3) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.
4) No cleaning up necessary just drop your models into the scene and start rendering.
5) The model does not include any background or scenes used in preview images.
6 ) No extra plugins are needed for this model

File Formats:
1) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray
2) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)

Note: Lights, cameras & Preview Texture are not included.

