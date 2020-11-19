Mate Miminoshvili

Blossom Logo Animation

Mate Miminoshvili
Mate Miminoshvili
Hire Me
  • Save
Blossom Logo Animation text animation logo design modern icon animation animated logo vector animation blossom motiongraphics logoanimation morphing ux ui gif animation intro logo reveal after effects motion logo animation
Download color palette

I had a pleasure to animate Blossom logo, which is designed by Jeroen van Eerden

let me know your thoughts guys and show me some love.

Mate Miminoshvili
Mate Miminoshvili
Get a professional logo animation for your brand or company
Hire Me

More by Mate Miminoshvili

View profile
    • Like