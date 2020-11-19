Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anton Lapko

Mobile Music Player: Dark Theme

Anton Lapko
Anton Lapko
Mobile Music Player: Dark Theme mobile ui ui design icons wave audio streaming playlist tracks theme player music dark app mobile ui figma
  1. Music Player - Dark @2x.png
  2. Slide - Drib - 02 - @2x.png
  3. Slide - Drib - 03 @2x.png
  4. Thanks.png

Dark theme for the fully black & white music player that I created earlier. Highly recommend listening to Mr. Kitty if you aren't familiar with this artist 😻
Your support is always welcome! Let me know which details you like the most in this design.

Check out Anron Icons — growing icon pack with 1,150+ fully editable icons for Figma and IconJar.

Instagram | Twitter

Let's design something: anron.kai@gmail.com

Anton Lapko
Anton Lapko
