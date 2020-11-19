Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Newsfeed App Design

Newsfeed App Design blog article newspaper news app newsfeed news startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Yo, dribbblers! Check out our recent attempt to design a news app! 👋

🚀 On the main screen there’s a large block with breaking news. Users can see a brief description of a news article and when it was published. On the bottom of the screen there are tabs with different news topics. The right screen shows the news card: author of the article, estimated reading time and number of views. The app also suggests other materials for the topic.

💎 Since there’s a lot of text in news apps, we decided to use mostly neutral colors like black and white. The accent color is blue – it attracts users’ attention to important news and details.

🗿 The app provides users the latest news from around the world!

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valery Boyko

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
