Newsfeed App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Yo, dribbblers! Check out our recent attempt to design a news app! 👋
🚀 On the main screen there’s a large block with breaking news. Users can see a brief description of a news article and when it was published. On the bottom of the screen there are tabs with different news topics. The right screen shows the news card: author of the article, estimated reading time and number of views. The app also suggests other materials for the topic.
💎 Since there’s a lot of text in news apps, we decided to use mostly neutral colors like black and white. The accent color is blue – it attracts users’ attention to important news and details.
🗿 The app provides users the latest news from around the world!
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Valery Boyko
