Tier One Logo

Conceptualizing the identity for Tier One, I focused on creating a Logomark that defined the group of companies as being the Premium Choice in Barbados. The Logomark comprises of four lines forming a T & O, representing the four areas of expertise - Car Rental, Concierge, Transportation, and Cleaning & Maintenance. The brand colour "Denim" requested by the client gives a sense of trust, unity, stability, and loyalty.

Client: Tier One
Deliverables: Logo
Location: St. Michael, Barbados
Created: September 2019

