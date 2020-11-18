Tier One Logo

Conceptualizing the identity for Tier One, I focused on creating a Logomark that defined the group of companies as being the Premium Choice in Barbados. The Logomark comprises of four lines forming a T & O, representing the four areas of expertise - Car Rental, Concierge, Transportation, and Cleaning & Maintenance. The brand colour "Denim" requested by the client gives a sense of trust, unity, stability, and loyalty.

Client: Tier One

Deliverables: Logo

Location: St. Michael, Barbados

Created: September 2019

