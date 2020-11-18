Dennis Pasyuk
unfold

Signature365 Logo Concept

Dennis Pasyuk
unfold
Dennis Pasyuk for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Signature365 Logo Concept negative space s letter creator editor email signature mark logotype figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
Signature365 Logo Concept negative space s letter creator editor email signature mark logotype figma brand identity exploration branding brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Signature365 1.png
  2. Signature365 2.png

Hey y'all!

Here is an unused concept I explored for Signature365, an email signature creator/manager/editor. Let me know what y'all think!

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like