[Healthcare/Life-science] UI/X Design for DNA analysing tool

The project's goal was to design a mobile-first web application for patients/users who want to check their health through DNA. The app's goal is the engagement of rare disease patients to further characterize their diseases to improve and accelerate their medical treatment journey. The project focuses on Alert Patient/Client DNA anonymously and securely analyzed to inform the client of specific predispositions to diseases that might develop in the future, as well as informing the patient of his/her individual responses to certain medicines.

The accent in design was made on a clear and smooth UI. We minimized the number of bottom navigation elements, leaving the essential only, and used straightforward icons throughout the application, supported with a text description.

The target audience of the application had a different levels of proficiency in the use of mobile apps, so we aimed for understandable user flow. Creating schematic user flow at the beginning of the project gave a good overview and helped to improve the steps.

We've chosen clear grotesque fonts and light background for good readability. A violet-blue color palette was chosen to reflect the concepts of medical and technology domain symbiosis.