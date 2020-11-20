Firmus Finance - 003

Firmus is a new accounting and consulting firm company based on a good foundation and an experience in the banking industry.

They provide a wide list of advisory services in the field of corporate finance such as Investment advisory, execution of customer instructions, investment research and analysis or other form of advice in connection with financial instruments.

We've been working with the Jökula team on both the re-branding of the company and on a fully new website that described the brand's focus and core business in a clear and comprehensive way.

