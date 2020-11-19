Firmus Finance - 002

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Firmus is a new accounting and consulting firm company based on a good foundation and an experience in the banking industry.
They provide a wide list of advisory services in the field of corporate finance such as Investment advisory, execution of customer instructions, investment research and analysis or other form of advice in connection with financial instruments.
We designed this project with the Jökula team to create both a new brand and a fully new website that described the brand's focus and core business in a clear and comprehensive way.
We are Kroll Studio!
We are Kroll Studio!

We're available for partnerships and open for new projects.
