Skateboard Mockups Set

Product includes:

• 9 psd with skateboard (top, front and no gravity view);

• 14 background textures;

• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:

• deck color and design (top and bottom part);

• deck texture (top and bottom part);

• metal suspension, rubber absorber and wheels • color;

• highlights;

• shadows;

• background color and design;