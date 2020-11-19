Art Direction & Packaging for Frio Chaser

I was thinking about to start learning C4D about a year ago, but it was a whole bunch of work on the table, and the only way to push myself into it was to challenge myself to use Cinema 4D in my next project.

But lucky me I wasn't alone and had friends who gave me some initial tips. Thanks Kirill Emelyanov!

Going to practice C4D and use it in our branding projects way more and share the progress with you guys!

Follow our team to keep posted

The Faces

For project inquires:

📩hello@thefacesteam.com