Art Direction & Packaging for Frio Chaser

Art Direction & Packaging for Frio Chaser packaging chaser packaging design beverage logo typography type mark visual identity brand identity branding identity design art direction cans drink modern cinema 4d c4d 3d
  1. Frio-Cans02Dribble.png
  2. Frio-Cans-10.png

I was thinking about to start learning C4D about a year ago, but it was a whole bunch of work on the table, and the only way to push myself into it was to challenge myself to use Cinema 4D in my next project.

But lucky me I wasn't alone and had friends who gave me some initial tips. Thanks Kirill Emelyanov!

Going to practice C4D and use it in our branding projects way more and share the progress with you guys!

For project inquires:
📩hello@thefacesteam.com

Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
