Art Direction & Packaging for Frio Chaser

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was thinking about to start learning C4D about a year ago, but it was a whole bunch of work on the table, and the only way to push myself into it was to challenge myself to use Cinema 4D in my next project.
But lucky me I wasn't alone and had friends who gave me some initial tips. Thanks Kirill Emelyanov!
Going to practice C4D and use it in our branding projects way more and share the progress with you guys!
Follow our team to keep posted
The Faces
For project inquires:
📩hello@thefacesteam.com