Anron Icons: 1150+ Editable Icons for Figma & IconJar

Fully customizable growing icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.
I recently hit 5,000 on my Instagram, and want to celebrate this a bit.
1,150+ icons will go with a 50% discount (only $20) for 2 days.
Another 1,350+ in the other 3 styles will come in free updates over the next couple of months.
So if you've been waiting, now is the perfect moment.
– Made in Figma from scratch & with love
– Linear, Filled, and Duotone styles work great in pairs
– Free updates with new icons styles
– 18 categories
– Icon size: 24px
– Stroke weight: 1.5px
– Fully editable
– Smooth corners
– Quick search via Figma
– Quick search via IconJar
Find out more about the features, watch the full preview, and try the free demo on the Gumroad!
Want to get a version for Sketch and Adobe XD? Write +1 in the comments.
