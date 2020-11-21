Shakuro Graphics

Agriculture Characters

Agriculture Characters digital art agribusiness rural 2d illustration graphic vector illustration village farming character illustration agriculture flat illustration art character design illustrator shakuro character vector design art illustration
A part of the bunch of character illustrations we’ve been working on recently. They really have the power to bring life into a project. Instead of adding extra lines, blend in a character illustration that shows its attitude.

