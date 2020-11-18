Rahman Haryanto

Bidding App

Bidding App bidding app ui ux design ui design
Hello! This is my shot about making Bidding App.
Honestly it's can be better if you're get more time to explore the layout, combine color of everything, but in this design, I just giving you a new exploration design and color.
Thank you!

