Real Estate App Design

What’s up, mates? Hope you are doing great! Happy to present to you our recent design of a Real estate app — platform for renting houses.

🏡 On the main screen, you can see filters for selecting your favorite apartment/house/room. You can search by location, type, or price category. A list of selected apartments is shown in the pop-up menu below.

☕ The apartment page is located on the right screen. The blue block — services available in the apartment. For example, bike parking near the house, free Wi-Fi, coffee. Also basic information about housing, its price, type and address. Below is information about the number of beds, bathrooms, and is it possible to have a pet in the house. At the very bottom – a brief information about the apartment and a fixed tab with information about the owner of the home.

🔷 Blue palette is associated with the sphere of the app.

The appropriate structure makes it easy and fast to navigate the app, which makes it easier to find the desirable apartment.

Created by Polina Tolmacheva

