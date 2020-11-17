Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paulo Mota

Coris Amigurumis

Paulo Mota
Paulo Mota
  • Save
Coris Amigurumis handicraft artesanato amigurumi novelo crochet crochê illustration marca brand design graphic design design gráfico logo
Download color palette

Logo design for Amigurumis on-line store.

Follow me on Instagram and Behance.
Also visit my website!

Paulo Mota
Paulo Mota

More by Paulo Mota

View profile
    • Like