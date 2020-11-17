Hasan Mahmud

formal M logo

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
formal M logo brand design brand identity branding men clothing brand clothing shop m letter logo clothing logo men fashion house fashion logo fashion app fashion brand minimalist logo minimalist creative logo simple logo
Download color palette

This logo is also made for a boys clothing shop, how do you like the logo? The client liked the logo very much,

Available for Logo Design or Branding Project:

hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Have a project? we are available for a new challenge. Drop a line.

You can also follow my other sites 😊 :

https://www.instagram.com/hasan.mahmud5995/?hl=en

https://www.linkedin.com/in/hasanmahmud-/

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like