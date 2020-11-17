fatul zain

poster design for university_#1

fatul zain
fatul zain
  • Save
poster design for university_#1 icon minimal vector pattern logo design illustration branding
Download color palette

Poster design for the 66th anniversary of Malang State University (2020)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 17, 2020
fatul zain
fatul zain

More by fatul zain

View profile
    • Like