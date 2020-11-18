Nour Oumousse

Love Bear V2

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Hire Me
  • Save
Love Bear V2 minimal playful wild bears visual identity brand identity heart love bear animal illustration geometric logodesign logo design symbol icon branding brand mark logo
Love Bear V2 minimal playful wild bears visual identity brand identity heart love bear animal illustration geometric logodesign logo design symbol icon branding brand mark logo
Download color palette
  1. love-bear-V22.png
  2. love-bear-pattern.png

Love Bear V2
version 2 of the love bear logo.

For inquiries and collaborations:
nour@oumousse.com
Let's connect:
Twitter

8b47d69857212fa9031af1db915aeab3
Rebound of
Love Bear!
By Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Nour Oumousse

View profile
    • Like