Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shawn Lee

Universally Connected Smart Contracts

Shawn Lee
Shawn Lee
  • Save
Universally Connected Smart Contracts visual identity design smart contract node nodes technology tech universal blockchain network data globe global illustration identity branding smart contracts
Download color palette

Hero illustration for Chainlink | https://chain.link/solutions

Chainlink connects smart contracts on any blockchain to data providers, web APIs, enterprise systems, cloud services, IoT devices, payment systems, other blockchains, and much more.

Shawn Lee
Shawn Lee

More by Shawn Lee

View profile
    • Like