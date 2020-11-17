Mateusz Peliński
Peltone

Hemp natural - CBD oil brand

Mateusz Peliński
Peltone
Mateusz Peliński for Peltone
Hire Us
  • Save
Hemp natural - CBD oil brand oil logo drop logo drop natural dropper bottle cbd packaging cbd oil logo branding cbd logo poland marihuana ganja cbg cbd hemp
Download color palette

Recently We had the pleasure of preparing branding for the new Hemp Brand. The design of logo is dedicated to people who looking for bio and natural products. How do you like it? You can see result on: www.greenlabel.pl
Hit "L" If you like it. ❤️
Soon more! 🙌
Would you like to create your own brand or rebrand currently, but you do not know where to start?
Write at mpelinski@peltone.art
Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀
www.peltone.art

Peltone
Peltone
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Peltone

View profile
    • Like