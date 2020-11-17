Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sylvia Boomer Yang

Uber Eats shortcuts

Sylvia Boomer Yang
Sylvia Boomer Yang
Hire Me
  • Save
Uber Eats shortcuts product shopes stores cuisines selection fried chicken flower sushi dessert fooddelivery ui app pizza burger foodillustration illustration shortcuts ubereats uberdesign uber
Uber Eats shortcuts product shopes stores cuisines selection fried chicken flower sushi dessert fooddelivery ui app pizza burger foodillustration illustration shortcuts ubereats uberdesign uber
Uber Eats shortcuts product shopes stores cuisines selection fried chicken flower sushi dessert fooddelivery ui app pizza burger foodillustration illustration shortcuts ubereats uberdesign uber
Uber Eats shortcuts product shopes stores cuisines selection fried chicken flower sushi dessert fooddelivery ui app pizza burger foodillustration illustration shortcuts ubereats uberdesign uber
Download color palette
  1. Eats shortcuts_Sylvia Yang.gif
  2. Artboard 1 copy 5social.png
  3. Artboard 1 copy 4social.png
  4. Artboard 1 copy 2social.png

It was a fun opportunity to create a library of illustrated shortcuts that make it easier and more delightful to discover favorite restaurants and new merchants. The shortcuts have been launched on redesigned Uber Eats app.

See more details -https://www.behance.net/gallery/107893253/Shortcuts-Uber-Eats?

Instagram | Behace | Vimeo

Sylvia Boomer Yang
Sylvia Boomer Yang
expresses herself through fun, bold and dynamic designs.
Hire Me

More by Sylvia Boomer Yang

View profile
    • Like