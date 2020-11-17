FullStop

Eat Fresh

FullStop
FullStop
Hire Me
  • Save
Eat Fresh logodesign marketing mark identity vector minimal branding design typography colors illustration modern logo
Download color palette

When you see an egg and chicken, what comes to mind? Definitely a food brand, huh !!! This cool logo design represents Eat Fresh, a rapidly growing food brand. We have combined the icon with a friendly font to give it a more attractive look. 🥚🥚🥚

__________________________

Press “L” to show some ❤️

Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!

studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com

FullStop
FullStop
Logo, Branding, and Website Portfolio.
Hire Me

More by FullStop

View profile
    • Like